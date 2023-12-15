ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs are ready to launch their Ring of Honor this weekend. Their first member will be inducted, former goaltender J.F. Rivard.

Rivard was the IceHogs’ goaltender during their first four seasons (1999 to 2003) in Rockford when they were members of the United Hockey League. He was the team’s MVP during the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons.

He holds franchise records for games played (166), saves in a career (5,109) shootout wins (20) and saves in a game (60). His 69 victories rank second in franchise history.

The induction ceremony will take place before the IceHogs’ home game Saturday night against the Iowa Wild.

The IceHogs plan to induct two more members into their ring of Honor later this season Corey Crawford (Feb. 10) and Steve Martinson (March 23).