ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs haven’t made many trips to California over the years, but they will this year, and they won’t have to wait long to do it. The Hogs will play their season opener in San Jose against the San Jose Barracuda. The game will be played Friday, October 13.



The AHL released the entire schedules for all of the league’s teams on Tuesday. The IceHogs will play a second game in San Jose the next night on Saturday, October 14th. Then they’ll return to Rockford to play their home opener on Saturday, October 21 against the Chicago Wolves.



The IceHogs will play 72 games in all. They’ll play 39 home games. 29 of those will be played on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. That’s up from 26 weekend games last season.



Highlights on the schedule include a second trip to California for a pair of games right before Christmas against the San Diego Gulls. (Dec. 20, 22)



The IceHogs will play the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 22 at the BMO against the Manitoba Moose. They’ll be right back on the ice at the BMO for another game on Black Friday against the Milwaukee Admirals.



64 of the IceHogs 72 games will be played against Central Division opponents.