ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The IceHogs put together a strong season last season with a very young team. Most of the guys are back and more seasoned and ready to pick up where they left off.

The last time we saw the IceHogs they were in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They swept a two-game series from the Texas Stars in the opening round. They were then swept out of the second round by the team that eventually won it all, a dominant Chicago Wolves team. Now it’s time for the next chapter under second-year head coach Anders Sorensen who went from interim head coach to official head coach over the summer.



“The personnel that we have is fast,” said Sorensen after practice Tuesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. “We’re going to be a skating team. We’re going to be up the ice. We’re going to be pressuring. We want to create turnovers. Then when we have the puck, we want to strike quick.”



That quick-strike attack should begin with second-year player Lukas Reichel. The Blackhawks first-round draft pick in 2020, and the IceHogs leading scorer last year is back. Also back are Josiah Slavin, Evan Barratt, Michal Teply and Mike Hartman at forward.



Promising young defender Isaak Phillips returns, and most importantly also returning is top goaltender Arvid Soderblom.



Sorensen says the young guys have matured from a year ago, not only in their knowledge of the game, but also physically. “On the ice Isaak Phillips looks stronger. Slavin looks strong. I know Michal Teply put some weight on.”



Veterans Dylan Sikura and Adam Clendening have been added to the mix to further strengthen the team.



The goal, as always, at the AHL level is two-fold, win games and develop guys for the NHL level.



“We want to make sure we’re developing our guys the right way to be ready to play in the NHL,” said Sorensen. “We want to create a winning culture down here, so that when the guys do come up, they’re used to winning.”



With a new coach up top with with the Blackhawks in Luke Richardson, that means some changes for the IceHogs in terms of schemes and style.



“I really like the stuff that Luke has implemented,” said Sorensen. “It’s stuff that we’re going to do here as well, and I think his thought process and the way he goes about things were really good. I was impressed in camp how he handled it.”



So are the Hogs shooting for a Calder Cup Championship this season? Yes and no.



“It’s a competitive league,” said Sorensen somewhat guarded about making any bold predictions. “If you look around our conference, I think a lot of teams have upgraded their personnel and players. It’s a tough division we’re in. We’re just taking games in segments, game-by-game.”



The first game will be this Saturday afternoon in Manitoba against the Moose.