ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs’ roster continues to evolve. Several player moves were made on Monday.

One of them had defenseman Filip Roos getting recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks. In 16 games with the IceHogs this season, Roos has one goal and three assists. He joins Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier, Cole Guttman and Isaak Phillips as IceHogs who have been recently promoted to Chicago.

The IceHogs also announced a trade Monday. Forward Zach Jordan was sent to the Chicago Wolves for veteran defenseman Austin Strand. Strand, 26, has appeared in ten games this season with the Wolves scoring one goal and adding three assists. He played in 55 AHL games last season with the San Diego Gulls and the Rochester Americans. He also played in five NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks.

The IceHogs also signed 26-year old forward Jackson Cates to a Professional Tryout. He has played in 12 games this season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL. Last season he was with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The IceHogs announced one additional move Monday. They recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.