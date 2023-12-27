ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The month of December hasn’t gone well for the IceHogs. It started on the first of the month with a 4-2 loss to Manitoba. That has now been followed by nine more losses with only two wins.

The latest loss came Wednesday night at the BMO Center. They fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2. The Griffins came into the contest sitting in sixth place in the AHL’s Central Division, two spots behind the IceHogs.

The IceHogs, wearing their Screw City alternate uniforms, started well. They got a first period goal from Colton Dach and a second period goal by Mike Hardman, both on power plays, to lead 2-1, but the Griffins tied it up later in the second period. The Griffins then scored a pair of goals in the third while the IceHogs went scoreless.

Drew Commesso was in goal for the IceHogs. He had 22 saves while allowing three of the four Grand Rapids goals. The fourth was an empty-netter.

The IceHogs’ next game will be played Saturday night in Milwaukee. They’ll then host Milwaukee in a rematch Sunday at 4 p.m. to wrap up 2023.

