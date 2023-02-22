ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs have fared well against the Texas Stars this season. That was until Wednesday night. They lost to the Stars 5-3 at the BMO Center.

The IceHogs had won five of their previous seven matchups with the Stars this season. But it’s the Stars who are ahead of the IceHogs in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

A poor third period did in the IceHogs. The game was tied 2-2 after the second period, but the Stars outscored the IceHogs 3-1 in the third frame.

The IceHogs got two goals from David Gust, his 23rd and 24th of the season. Michal Teply scores his sixth goal of the season.

Arvid Soderblom was in goal. He allowed four goals while coming up with 26 saves. Next up for the IceHogs is a game at Iowa Friday night. Their next home game will be Saturday night also against Iowa.

