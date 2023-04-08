ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs were all dressed up Saturday night in their Screw City IceHogs’ uniforms for the team’s annual jersey auction for charity, but their performance on the ice didn’t measure up. They lost to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 at the BMO Center.



The IceHog’s only goal came midway through the second period when Luke Philp deflected in a shot for his 25th goal of the season. It was still a game at that point with the IceHogs’ trailing only 2-1. But the Admirals put two another goal on the board in the second period and then two more unanswered goals in the third period.



The IceHogs had more shots on goal 46-29 than the Admirals had, but they went 0-for-3 on the power play, and Brett Seney couldn’t convert a penalty shot in the first period.



Admirals’ goaltender Devin Cooley was clearly the first star of the game. He had a great effort that included 45 saves, plus he stopped Seney’s penalty shot when Seney tried to put the puck through the five hole.



Meanwhile, the Iowa Wild defeated the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in overtime increasing the Wild’s lead over the IceHogs for the fourth playoff spot to three points. Chicago is only one point behind the IceHogs for the final playoff spot.