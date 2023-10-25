ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There will be a lot of guys bouncing back and forth this season between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks as usual. Center Cole Guttman is a candidate for that. He’s already taken the ice for both teams this season.



Guttman opened the season with the Blackhawks. He even scored a goal in their season opener in Pittsburgh.



“It was definitely fun to get that first one out in Pittsburgh,” said Guttman. “I thought that was a great team win, and a really, exciting time to start the year off over there.”



Now Guttman is with the IceHogs. He made his debut with the last Saturday night in their home opener against the Wolves. He had an assist in that game, but he wasn’t thrilled with his performance.



“I wasn’t too happy with my first game, but it’s just something you’ve got to build off of.”



Guttman is only in his second professional season. What a rookie season he had last season. He was named the IceHogs’ Rookie of the Year after putting up 30 points in 36 games. He also produced with the Blackhawks. He had 4 goals and two assists in 14 games with them.

Now he needs to build on that.



“We’ve talked a lot about last year, but you’ve got to turn the page on that and kind of do it again and prove yourself again,” said Guttman. “So, I’m just kind of taking what I learned last year and expanding on that this year.”



“We know him as a player. We know his character,” said IceHogs coach Anders Sorensen. “He contributed here last year. He can play. We’re just going to get him up and running here.”



Gust was sent down to Rockford by the Blackhawks so he can get more playing time which should speed up his development. He has no problem with that.



“Yeah, I understand. Obviously, whatever they think and just kind of going to work my hardest wherever I’m at.”



Last Saturday night, Guttman was on the IceHogs’ top line with Brett Seney and David Gust, a line that should produce big once they get a little more game action together.



“They’re great players, and they’re very easy to play with,” said Guttman. “They make a lot happen in the O-zone. I feel like hopping into that can create more for me as well.”



Guttman has been a pleasant surprise for the organization after signing with the Blackhawks as a free agent out of the University of Denver. There in 2022, he captained Denver to the NCAA championship.