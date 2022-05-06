ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–How far can a rookie goaltender carry a hockey team in the playoffs? We’re about to find out. IceHogs rookie goaltender Arvid Soderblom has led the team through it’s first postseason test.

Soderblom stopped all 36 of the Texas’ Stars shots Friday night leading the IceHogs to a 1-0 overtime win eliminating the Stars from the playoffs. Soderblom allowed only one goal in the IceHogs’ 2-1 game one win Wednesday night. He was even better in this game.

He set the tone in the first period when the IceHogs were outshot 16-3, but Soderblom made sure the Stars had nothing to show for that lopsided stat.

The IceHogs spent the entire game trying to generate some offense, but they had no luck against Stars’ rookie goaltender Matthew Murray, that was until overtime. Only 56 seconds into the extra session Dylan McLaughlin cut loose a shot from the top of the left circle. The puck flew through traffic and past Murray causing the crowd of 5,327 at the BMO Harris Bank Center to erupt. The IceHogs swept the brief best-of-three series 2-0.

Next they’ll face the Chicago Wolves, the arch rivals and the winningest team in the AHL during the regular season by far. That will be a best-of-five series. Game one will be played next Thursday night in Rosemont.