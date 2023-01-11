ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have lit up the scoreboard in the first half of their season. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the American Hockey League. The Hogs’ top three scorers have all been named All-Stars, Lukas Reichel, David Gust and Brett Seney.



All Reichel has done this season is rack up 36 points for the IceHogs. He ranks seventh in the league in scoring. This comes on the heels of last season when he set an IceHogs’ single-season rookie scoring record. Reichel is currently up with the Blackhawks.



Gust is sixth in the league in scoring. He has 37 points in 34 games. His 18 goals rank him third in the league. He has already set a career high in points for a season. This is Gust’s sixth season in the league. This is the first time he has been named an All-Star.



Seney is third in the AHL in scoring with 38 points. This is his first All-Star nod in his five AHL seasons. He was just returned to the team by the Blackhawks on Wednesday.



This is only the second time in IceHogs history that three Hogs have been named All-Stars in one season. The AHL All-Star festivities will take place in Laval, Quebec in early February.

