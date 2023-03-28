ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have an old ‘buddy’ back with them for their final playoff push. Veteran forward Buddy Robinson has rejoined the team after being assigned by to Rockford by the Blackhawks.

Robinson recently had a seven-game stretch in Chicago. Before that he was sidelined much of January and February with a wrist injury, so it’s been a while since he’s seen ice time with the IceHogs.

The IceHogs are currently in the fifth and final playoff spot in the AHL’s Central Division. They’re trying to overtake fourth place Iowa and gain home ice advantage for their opening series. With nine regular season games’ left Robinson’s experience, size and ability are welcome.

“You know, getting sent down is never fun, but when you’re coming back to a group like this with a lot of opportunity moving forward here it’s exciting,” said Robinson after practice Tuesday. “The injury was kind of a nail in the side here for a little bit, but it’s good to be back. I’m feeling good on the ice, and I’m just ready for a good push here. A few games left and then right in the playoffs.”

The IceHogs’ have lost a player to the Blackhawks. Defenseman Alex Vlasic was recalled Tuesday morning.

The IceHogs’ next game will be Friday night at home against the Laval Rocket.