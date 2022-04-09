ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs turned back the clock Saturday evening to the days of the old Wagon Wheel Cardinals, the semipro hockey team that played at the old Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton. It was part of their annual jersey auction for charity.

The players wore jerseys with the Cardinals logo on the front. The jerseys were then auctioned off after the game.

It was old-school, physical hockey between the Cardinals/IceHogs and the Tucson Roadrunners. There was a lot of hitting. The Cardinals were whistled for eight penalties totaling 27 minutes. The Roadrunners were whistled for six penalties totaling 39 minutes.

Those Cardinals jerseys seemed to have some magic in them. The Cardinals tallied four goals for a 4-2 win. Each team scored one goal in the first period. Nicolas Beaudin got his second goal of the season for a 1-0 Cardinals lead. Terry Broadhurst even things up that period with his eighth goal for Tucson.

In the second period the Cardinals fell behind early 2-1 on a Colin Theisen powerplay goal for Tucson, but the Hogs then scored three unanswered goals the rest of the night. Alec Regula made a nifty move with the puck between two Tucson defenders and then scored his third goal of the season to tie the game at 2. Later in the second Cameron Morrison put a pass on the money to Kurtis Gabriel just to the right of the goal. Gabriel tapped in the puck, and the Cardinals led 3-2 after two.

The Cardinals added an empty-netter in the third period off the stick of Ryan Stanton. Arvid Soderblom has 14 saves to earn the win in goal.

The Cardinals will transform back into the IceHogs for a rematch with Tucson Sunday at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

For game highlights click on the media player.