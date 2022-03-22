ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they will pay tribute to the old Wagon Wheel Cardinals semi-pro hockey team at their jersey auction this season.

On Saturday, April 9 the IceHogs will wear jerseys with the Cardinals’ logo on them. But who exactly were the Wagon Wheel Cardinals?

They were team of 18 men, mostly from around Madison, Wisconsin. They played at the Ice Palace at the former Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton. In 1958 Wagon Wheel owner Walt Williamson purchased the team and moved the Cardinals from their former location in Madison.

In their first four seasons the Cardinals competed in the Amateur Illinois IceHockey League. The team’s first game was played October 12, 1958. Admission was $1.50 for adults and 90 cents for kids.

The Cardinals got a hat trick from Noal Rassow, and they defeated the Chicago Flames 7-1 in that first game.

That first season was marred by a tragedy. In early November two players were killed when they were hit by a drunk driver on Route 51 in Wisconsin near Edgerton, Wisconsin. Three other teammates who were passengers in their car were lost for the season with injuries.

The remaining players and the parents of the deceased players decided the season should continue. It did. The Cardinals won 20 games, and they lost only two. They won the Illinois Ice Hockey League championship. The Cardinals also won the league championship the next three years. Large crowds turned out at the Ice Palace to watch the games.

The original Wagon Wheel Cardinals disbanded in 1965 due to financial reasons. A second Cardinals franchise eventually took over and competed in the tougher North Central Hockey League. That team played until 1971 when it also disbanded. The Wagon Wheel couldn’t keep up with the changing hockey landscape which included new, larger arenas in other markets.