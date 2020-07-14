IHSA defers Return To Play guidelines to state organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The decision whether or not to push ahead with high school sports this fall is an extremely difficult one. One that IHSA administrators have agonized over. So now the IHSA has taken the pressure off by passing the ball to state agencies.

The IHSA released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying moving forward it will be deferring its Return To Play Guidelines to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor’s office.

IHSA Excutive Director Craig Anderson says it’s become clear over time that the decision on whether to allow sports teams to compete needs to square up with the decision regarding how and when students should return to the classroom.

“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returnont to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics. Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes. S a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward. We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”

Some athletes, coaches and parents have questioned how wise it is to allow teams to take the field for practices and for competitions. And recently an attorney near St. Louis filed an injunction trying to block the IHSA’s Return to Play plan and guidelines claiming that they would “cause immediate and irreparable harm to the rights of student-athletes.”