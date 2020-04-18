1  of  2
IHSA making final determination on spring sport state tournaments on Tuesday

IHSA

(WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday, the Illinois High School Association’s Executive Director Craig Anderson said the IHSA Board of Directors will make a final determination on the spring sport state tournaments, when they meet via video conference on Tuesday, April 21st. The final determination will be based on Governor Pritzker’s announcement that all of the state’s high schools would not return to in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

The IHSA has previously indicated that removing in-person learning will make it hard to conduct spring state tournaments this year.

