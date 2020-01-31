CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) –Andres Feliz scored 17 points while Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 points each as No. 19 Illinois held on to beat Minnesota 59-51 Thursday night. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois moved into a first-place tie with Michigan State in the Big Ten. Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers with 20 points and teammate Alihan Demir scored eight points.
The Illini’s record is now 16-5, 8-2. The Illini’s next game will be Super Bowl Sunday against Iowa.
Illini defeat Minnesota for seventh straight win
