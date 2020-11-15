Illini get first win in 23-20 thriller over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 14: James McCourt #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts to kicking a game-winning field goal against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at SHI Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Illinois defeated Rutgers 23-20. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Piscataway, NJ. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Fighting Illini picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, 23-20 over Rutgers thanks to the leg of senior kicker James McCourt who kicked the go-ahead field goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Despite the narrow victory, the Fighting Illini asserted their dominance both offensively and defensively rushing for 342 yards on the ground, and on the other side of the ball picking off Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral on three occasions.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams made his first start and made history doing so. 192 of the Illini’s 342 rushing yards came via Williams, who broke the school’s single game rushing record, topping A.J. Bush Jr. (187 at Nebraska)

Another big chunk of the Illini’s rushing total came from running back Chase Brown who amassed 17 carries for 131 yards.

With the big performances of Bush and Brown, this was the first time since 2018 Illinois had two rushers eclipse the 100 yard mark in a game.

The Fighting Illini (1-3) will look to carry that momentum into their next scheduled game on the road at Nebraska on Nov. 21.