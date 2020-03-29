Illinois Men’s Basketball: This Season’s Top Three Moments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Illinois men’s basketball team may not have had a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament this year, but we can still take a ride back through time and relive some of their best moments from this year.

We leave Champaign for our top three moments, starting in Madison. Number three on our list is the first Big Ten road win of the season, where the Illini beat the Badgers at the Kohl Center for the first time since 2010. The Illini were the only team to beat Wisconsin on their home court this season. Ayo Dosunmu’s 18-point performance played a big part in snapping the 15-game losing streak against the Badgers. His three-point shot with 45 seconds left, sealed the deal in Madison.

That brings us to number two on our list with another unforgettable Ayo Dosunmu moment. With the clock ticking down, the sophomore guard knocks down a shot at the buzzer to secure a win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, all while scoring a career-high 27 points. This was their third straight conference road win while rolling hot on a six-game win streak. With the victory, the Illini take sole possession of the Big Ten.

And our number one moment of the season is once again, an Ayo moment. After missing a game due to injury, the guard comes back to surprise Illini nation, scoring 24 points in an upset win against #9 Penn State. It marked another big win for the Illini. The first time in more than a decade, they beat a top ten conference opponent on the road. The Illini finished the season 21-10 with five Big Ten wins.