CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After numerous confirmed positive cases within the Ohio State football program, including and most notably Head Coach Ryan Day, Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini has been cancelled.

News was released late Friday night, Day and several other member’s of the program that had their results come back positive did not make the trip.

As it stands, there are no plans to reschedule the game.