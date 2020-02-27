ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Indian Creek played like the #1 seed that it is Wednesday evening blowing out Durand 87-52 at the 1A Christian Life Regional.
The Timberwolves improved their record to 32-0. They advance to Friday’s championship game against Christian Life (26-5). For highlights click on the media player.
Indian Creek too much for Durand in Regional semifinal
