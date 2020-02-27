Indian Creek too much for Durand in Regional semifinal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Basketball fans anticipating a Rockford Lutheran-Rockford Christian rematch Friday at the Rockford Lutheran 2A Regional won't get one. Genoa-Kingston saw to that Wednesday by upsetting Rockford Christian 51-49.

Colin Nesler led the Cogs with 15 points and 14 rebounds. For highlights click on the media player.