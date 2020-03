ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -Sports leagues and sports venues around the country are taking precautionary steps to guard against the possible spread of coronavirus. In Rockford the BMO Harris Bank Center and the IceHogs are doing their part.

For the most part it'll be business as usual for the IceHogs with games going on and thousands of fans filling the seats. Most fans won't notice any changes. It's the little things that the arena and the IceHogs will be doing to help ensure fans have a safe and healthy experience.

"We've just been provided guidelines probably like most major organizations making sure our hand soap is filled in the bathrooms; making sure our hand sanitizers around the arena are full, stuff like that," said IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck Tuesday. "Obviously as this thing evolves we'll see what happens here down the line, but right now nothing out of the ordinary here."