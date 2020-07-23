Insurance King amps up NASCAR sponsorship by partnering with Cheap Trick and Rock’N Vodka

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s biggest sponsor of NASCAR racing has more big plans in store.

Insurance King currently sponsors the NASCAR cars and truck driven by Wisconsin native Josh Bilicki. Wednesday Bilicki’s former Xfinity race car was on display outside RBI’s Bar & Grill in Rockford.

Insurance King was the first insurance agency ever to be a a primary sponsor in NASCAR at the Cup and Xfinity levels. (Insurance agencies differ from insurance companies). This is the second year that Insurance King has sponsored Bilicki.

Now Insurance King is partnering with Cheap Trick, Rick Nielsen and Rock’n Vodka, which is made in Rockford by Barnstormer Distillery. They’re putting together a sponsorship and design package that uses Cheap Traick’s black and white checkered look and racing’s checkerflag on Bilicki’s current car.

The car and design will make their debut at the Xfinity race on Daytona’s road course in August.

“We were looking at doing something to pay homage to Rockford, and we looked at the checkered flag concept with Cheap Trick, and we went ahead and made a design for that. No one has really had a full-design checkered car before, so it should be good.”

Insurance King plans to continue sponsoring Bilicki at more races and more tracks as it continues to expand its business. Insurance King now does business in 15 states.