It’s over between Patrick and Rodgers

SANTA MONICA, CA – JULY 19: NFL player Aaron Rodgers (L) and honoree Danica Patrick attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — It would seem that Danica Patrick can go back to being a Chicago Bears’ fan again. She and Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers are no longer a couple. Danica’s rep confirmed the breakup to E! News.

The two had been dating since the Fall of 2017, but people began to question whether or not the relationship had ended when Patrick didn’t attend the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament that Rodgers played in last weekend.

Patrick also unfollowed Rodgers on her Instram account, and she removed some posts about the two of them.

While they dated Rodgers attended the 2018 Daytona 500 to support Patrick. It was her final NASCAR race. She attended many Packers games to support Rodgers casting aside her loyalty to the Bears the team she grew up rooting for. Patrick and Rodgers also took several trips together, and Variety reported they had been living together in Malibu at Rodgers’ home.

Patrick, a native of Roscoe, Illinois near Rockford was previously in a relationship with NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Before that she had been married to Paul Hospenthal a physical therapist.