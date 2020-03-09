It’s the Sports Connection annual ‘Jammies’ awards for Rockford area high school basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Every season the Sports Connection picks it’s annual award winners for the high school basketball season that we call the ‘Jammies.’ We cover all the bases from the top players to the best games. We even include mascots, student sections and dance teams. Read on to see our choices for the ‘Jammies’ this season or click on the media player to view the video.

We begin with our ‘Top Girls Underclassmen’. She is 6’4 Sycamore freshman Evyn Carrier. She averaged almost six points per game on varsity. She could have scored far more points but the Spartans didn’t need her to score. Her job was to command the post and she did. She averaged more than six rebounds a game and 1.3 blocked shots per game. She already has Division One colleges interested in her.

Our ‘Boys Underclassman of the Year’ is Pecatonica freshman Korbin Gann. He’s already 6’3 and plays with poise way beyond most freshman. He already has a good scoring touch inside and outside and with his size he can hit the boards too.

Our ‘Sharp Shooter’ award for the girls goes to Eastland’ Erin Henze. She made 138 three-point attempts this season…that’s just one short of the state record. And she made many of them on the biggest stage. She made seven shots from behind the arc in the 1A State Semifinal game and she made four of six in the State Championship game.

Our ‘Sharp Shooter’ award for the boys is a split decision. Dakota senior Evan Flynn is one of our picks. His shooting touch was on display three weeks ago in a game against Pectonica when he went five-for-five from three-point range in the first quarter alone. Every team that faces Dakota knows you can not give Flynn space at the arc or he’ll burn you.

Another pick is Winnebago guard Rick Rosenstiel. ‘Rosey’ was a thorn in opponents sides all season. His best performance came in the regional semifinals when he nailed a school record nine three-point shots.

And then theres Hononegah senior Chris Akelaitis. He far and away led the NIC-10 in three point baskets made. His 6’3 frame allows him to shoot over most perimeter defenders, and he’ll drain shots even when he does have a hand in his face. Akelaitis might be the best pure shooter Hononegah has had in many years and that’s saying a lot for a program that produces a lot of very good shooters.

Our ‘Career Achievement Awards for Coaching’ go to two coaches. Hononegah girls coach Randy Weibel got his 700th career win in the Regional Tournament. And Winnebago boys coach Joe Murphy earned his 800th career win early in the season. Congrats to both men!

Our ‘Best Single Game Performance By a Girls Player’…well there were three we simply can’t ignore. Winnebago sophomore Miyah Brown scored 46 points in a win at Richmond-Burton. East’s Kabrea Jamerson scored 45 points in a double overtime game against Guilford. And Boylan’s Peyton Kennedy for her 32 point, 16 rebound performance against Sterling at the Freeport Regional.

Our ‘Best Single Game Performance By a Boys Player’ is another split decision. Oregon’s Trey Woolsey had a 42 point game against Christian Life. And Rockford Christian’s Marcus Hill also had a 42 point game against Round Lake at the Marengo Tournament.

‘The Best Closer Award for a Girls Player’ goes to Eastland senior guard Lydia Coatney for here game-winning three pointer against Amboy at the Pecatonica Sectional. ‘The Best Closer Award for a Boys Player’ goes to Stillman Valley’s Micah Johnson who hit a driving shot just before the buzzer giving Stillman a one point win in overtime at Rockford Christian.

Our award for the ‘Best Halftime Performance by a Dance Team’ goes to Rockford East. (see video)

Our award for the ‘Best Student Section’ goes to Rockford Christian. There’s never a down year for Rockford Christian in this department. Every year when a group of high-energy students graduates another group is ready to step in, and this student section also travels well. These students don’t simply show up at home games.

While we’re on the topic of Rockford Christian, boys basketball coach Isaiah Johnson, for the second straight year earns our ‘Best Dressed Coach” award. Coach Johnson is always ‘styling.’

Our award for the ‘Best Player Introduction’ goes to Lutheran’s Foster Bertrand who check’s out Bryce Broege’s knee brace to make sure it’s good to go for the game.

Our award for the ‘Mascot of the Year’ is Eastland’s Cougar. This mascot seems more like a professional mascot than a high school mascot. The Cougar brings lots of energy, he’s funny, always engaging with fans and he uses props. Plus he shows up for every game including road games.

Our ‘Most Talented Siblings Award’ goes to the Feuerbach sisters of Sycamore. Senior Kylie and sophomore Faith combined to average more than 31 points and almost 12 rebounds a game. They also play excellent defense.

Our ‘Break-Through Team of the Year Award’ goes to the Auburn Lady Knights. They finally won Auburn’s first NIC-10 Championship in girls basketball, and they won the school’s first Regional Championship in 33 years.

The ‘Best Girls Game of the Season’ was the Eastland-Amboy Sectional Championship game at Pecatonica. These might have been the best two teams in the State. Yea, it’s the same game where Lydia Coatney hit that game-winning three-point shot in the final seconds to give Eastland a one-point 59-58 win. If Coatney doesn’t make that shot Eastland doesn’t win a state championship.

The ‘Best Boys Game of the Year’ was the December 20th game at Auburn between the Knights and Boylan. The Titans rallied from behind for force overtime only to watch Auburn ultimately win the game in double overtime 64-61.

Our ‘Girls Small School MVP Award’ goes to Eastland senior guard Erin Henze. She averaged 20 points per game. She also led the Cougars with more than four assists per game. As we mentioned earlier she was incredible shooting from three-point range, but she could also score on drives and in transition. Her basketball IQ is second to none. We also love her competitiveness and the fact that she is cool under pressure.

‘Our Girls Large School MVP’ is being shared by two girls. We just can’t pick one over the other. One is Sycamore senior Kylie Feuerbach. She has no weakness in her game and that’s why she’ll be playing at Iowa State next season. She averaged 18 points, 7-point-7 rebounds, more than three steals and almost two blocked shots per game.

The other ‘Girls Large School co-MVP’ is Boylan senior Peyton Kennedy. Every team was geared toward stopping her and yet no team could. She averaged 24.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. She was a double-double machine.

‘Our Boys Small School MVP’ is the same guy who won our sharpshooter award, Dakota senior Evan Flynn. Again, if you give him any room at the three-point line, he’ll make you pay, but that’s only one aspect of his game. Flynn runs the floor well, he’s an outstanding passer who finds open teammates, and his length also helps make him an effective defender and rebounder.

Our ‘Boys Large School MVP’ is Boylan senior center Anthony Brown. He excels at every aspect of the game. He has the size and strength to produce big down low. He’s the best shot blocker in the NIC-10, and one of the best rebounders, and he just might be the best passer in the conference. Plus he can also step outside and knockdown three point shots.