Jefferson beat Auburn 54-47 Friday night in boys NIC-10 basketball. The J-Hawks take over sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 with a 6-2 record. They’re half a game ahead of East and Boylan which are both 5-2.
Click the media player for highlights and post-game reaction from the players and our interview with J-Hawks’ head coach John Rosssato.
J-Hawks get a big road win over the Knights
Jefferson beat Auburn 54-47 Friday night in boys NIC-10 basketball. The J-Hawks take over sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 with a 6-2 record. They’re half a game ahead of East and Boylan which are both 5-2.