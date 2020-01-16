J-Hawks knock off Freeport to maintain hold on first place

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks are still clinging to a slight lead in the NIC-10 Conference thanks to a 72-59 win over Freeport Wednesday night.
The J-Hawks were sluggish in the first quarter and they trailed by a point going into the second before they kicked it into gear.
Brenden Moss led the J-Hawks with 24 points. La’Juan Morris scored 13 and Jaquavion Robinson added 11 including a thunderous dunk which you’ll see by clicking on the media player.
NIC-10 Boys Standings Updated Wed. Jan. 15)
Jefferson 7-2, 15-3
Boylan 6-2, 11-5
East 6-2, 9-7
Auburn 6-3, 10-7
Guilford 5-4, 10-7
Harlem 3-5, 7-9
Hononegah 3-5, 6-11
Freeport 2-4, 5-9
Belv. N. 3-6, 7-10
Belvidere 0-8, 2-15