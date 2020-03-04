J-Hawks soar past McHenry in postseason opener

DAKOTA, Ill, (WTVO/WQRF) -- When the Dakota Indians won the school's sixth State Team Wrestling championship this past Saturday Josh Alber had a front row seat. He is an assistant coach now for Dakota.

During his wrestling days at Dakota Alber went 177-0 and he won four straight individual state championships. He also was a key part of two of Dakota's State Team Championships (2013, 2014).

The past few years Alber had success wrestling at Northern Iowa. Now that he's out of school has back to his roots in Dakota helping young wrestlers try to achieve their goals. Coaching helps him stay competitive.

"I was missing a little bit that grit and competition when I was done wrestling, but I definitely found kind of my niche," said Alber. "Now I think to replace competing myself to replace that feeling. It's a different beast, but it's a lot of fun."

Alber says his ties are so strong and so numerous to Dakota that he had to return.

"Yea, I've got so many family members on this team and in the community it was like, 'Man I've got to come back and help these guys so it's always kind of been on my mind."

One of his ties is Dakota head coach Pete Alber. That's Josh's uncle. Josh sat at his uncle's right hand side throughout the State Tournament Satuday in Bloomington. So what's it like for Alber working with his uncle.?

"It's a lot of fun. We work well together. I'm kind of, I'm a lot different than him personality-wise, but we have the same goals and the same drive. When you're around people that have the same drive as you it can be a lot of fun. I'm extremely grateful to him and the rest of the community for bringing me in and bringing me back home and it just feels good to give back to them."