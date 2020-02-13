ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Jefferson fell behind Belvidere North 16-10 in the first quarter but then picked up the pace for a 58-46 win over the Blue Thunder in NIC-10 boys basketball Wednesday evening.
The J-Hawks improved to 21-5, 10-4 with the win to stay in the race for the conference championship two games behind first-place Boylan. For highlights click on the media player.
J-Hawks start slow, finish strong in win over Belvidere North
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Jefferson fell behind Belvidere North 16-10 in the first quarter but then picked up the pace for a 58-46 win over the Blue Thunder in NIC-10 boys basketball Wednesday evening.