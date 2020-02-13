J-Hawks start slow, finish strong in win over Belvidere North

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Winnebago defeated Byron 59-52 Wednesday evening in a semifinal game at the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional.

Renee Rittmeyer scored 15 points to lead Winnebago which improves to 20-10 on the season. Byron bows out with a 20-11 record.

Winnebago advances to Friday's regional championship game against Rock Falls which defeated West Carroll 66-22 in the other semifinal game.

