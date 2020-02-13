J-Hawks start slow, finish strong in win over Belvidere North

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Jefferson fell behind Belvidere North 16-10 in the first quarter but then picked up the pace for a 58-46 win over the Blue Thunder in NIC-10 boys basketball Wednesday evening.

The J-Hawks improved to 21-5, 10-4 with the win to stay in the race for the conference championship two games behind first-place Boylan. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories