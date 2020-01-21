J-Hawks sweep their way through their own MLK Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 leaders maintained their momentum through their own MLK Tournament. The Jefferson J-Hawks went 3-0 with a win on Saturday and two more Monday.



Monday they knocked off Thornton Fractional South 66-55 in overtime. Jaquavion Robinson saved the day by hitting a step-back three-pointer with one second to play for force the overtime. The J-Hawks then outscored T-F South 14-3 in the extra session. Brendan Moss led the J-Hawks with 16 points.

In the second game the J-Hawks defeated East Moline United Township 48-33. The J-Hawks improved their overall record to 19-3.



For highlights of the first game click on the media player.