J-Hawks sweep their way through their own MLK Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 leaders maintained their momentum through their own MLK Tournament. The Jefferson J-Hawks went 3-0 with a win on Saturday and two more Monday.

Monday they knocked off Thornton Fractional South 66-55 in overtime. Jaquavion Robinson saved the day by hitting a step-back three-pointer with one second to play for force the overtime. The J-Hawks then outscored T-F South 14-3 in the extra session. Brendan Moss led the J-Hawks with 16 points.

In the second game the J-Hawks defeated East Moline United Township 48-33. The J-Hawks improved their overall record to 19-3.

For highlights of the first game click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories