James Robinson discusses his NFL shot with the Jaguars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native and Illinois State running back James Robinson wasn’t selected in the seven-round NFL Draft that concluded Saturday evening, but that won’t stop him from getting his NFL shot.

Robinson has agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s a team in serious need of running back help. Aside from Leonard Fournette the Jaguars don’t have much at the running back position. Their second leading rusher last season was quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Robinson discussed his opportunity with the Jaguars in an interview with Eyewitness News. Click on the media player to view that interview.

Robinson is the second-leading rusher in Illinois State history. At Rockford Lutheran High School he became the IHSA’s all-time rushing leader when he rushed for 9,045 yards.