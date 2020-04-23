James Robinson’s road from Rockford to the NFL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At some point this week Rockford’s James Robinson could have his named called during the NFL Draft. What teams might be interested in him? How high might he go? We don’t know right now. What we do know is Robinson is a rare talent for Rockford.

Robinson is right there near the top of the list of the greatest football players in Rockford area history. Bruce Baszali had the pleasure of coaching him when Robinson played for the Lutheran Crusaders. At the time Baszali couldn’t say enough good things about Robinson.

“He’s a competitor. A fighter all the way,” said Bazsali in an interview in October of 2015. “I just love everything that he does, and then obviously he’s just a super talent.”

That was evident from Robinson’s first freshman game on varsity.

“The first game against Walther Lutheran we didn’t start him,” said Bazsali. “And his first five touches he actually scored points.”

Robinson rushed for almost 1900 yards as a freshman! The word was out about him.

Robinson’s uncanny balance, rock-solid body and power made him a man among boys in high school. Opposing defenders often feared trying to tackle him head-on.

Could Robinson see that fear in their eyes?

“I’m not looking at them. I’m looking past them,” said Robinson in October of 2015. “Once I get past them I just know that they’re not going to want to tackle me.”

His best game might have been his senior season in Dixon when he rushed for 478 yards, and he scored seven touchdowns.

Robinson finished his high school career as Illinois’ all-time rushing leader with 9,045 yards. He also set a state record with his 158 rushing touchdowns and with his 948 points scored.

Then it was on to Illinois State where Robinson again made his mark. He became the Redbird’s second all-time leading rusher. He is their third all-time leading scorer. This past season he set a single game rushing record with 297 yards against Southeast Missouri State.

“James can take over a game when he wants to,” said ISU head coach and Rockford native Brock Spack in an interview with Eyewitness News last August. “He’s a physical back. He’s what I was used to when I was a Big Ten guy. He’s very sudden, a strong and powerful guy. He’s a handful to handle.”

Robinson was one of the best FCS players in the nation.

Robinson posted great numbers at the NFL Combine in February with one exception…his 40-yard dash time of 4.64. That and the fact that Robinson played at the FCS level are the two things that have some NFL evaluators still wondering how productive he could be at the next level.

Robinson told me at a workout last month in Rockford that he’s not overly concerned about his 40-time.

“I think teams just want to see if I’m fast enough, and I think I’m fast enough. A 40 is just running in straight lines. There’s not many times you’re ever going to get in a three-point stance and run straight.”

Robinson has seen and heard the endless draft reports and analysis. He doesn’t get too caught up in what’s said about him.

“You see all these things on ESPN and the NFL Network and stuff like that, but for me talking with my agent and everything those are just opinions. That’s how I kind of look at it.”

You can see the entire NFL Draft live on WTVO 17. Round one begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Coverage of rounds two and three will begin Friday at 6 p.m. Coverage of rounds four through seven will begin Saturday at noon.