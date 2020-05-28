John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities is cancelled

SILVIS, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The PGA Tour’s annual July stop in Illinois won’t be happening this summer. The John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities has been cancelled.

It had been scheduled for July 9-12. It also was scheduled to be the first PGA event that would have allowed spectators. But Tournament Director Clair Peterson says the state’s restrictions on large gatherings made that unlikely. He says the JDC’s small clubhouse and small parking lot also would have made social distancing difficult.

The idea of the tournament being held without fans isn’t feasible because the tournament would lose money without them.

The PGA Tour is exploring another local for a PGA Tour event to take the place of the JDC in July.