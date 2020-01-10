Johnson sinks game-winner in OT for Stillman Valley

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — It was Micah Johnson’s night Thursday night at Rockford Christian. The Stillman Valley junior scored 31 points. He also sank the game-winning basket just before the buzzer sounded lifting Stillman Valley to a 59-58 overtime win over the Royal Lions.

