ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — It was Micah Johnson’s night Thursday night at Rockford Christian. The Stillman Valley junior scored 31 points. He also sank the game-winning basket just before the buzzer sounded lifting Stillman Valley to a 59-58 overtime win over the Royal Lions.
Johnson sinks game-winner in OT for Stillman Valley
