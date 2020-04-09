Karnisovas is reportedly the front-runner in Bulls’ search for new lead executive

(WTVO/WQRF) — There is reportedly a clear front-runner in the Bulls’ search for a new executive VP of basketball operations. According to various reports, Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas looks to be the leading candidate right now. ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reports Karnisovas completed a second lengthy interview with Chicago on Wednesday. The interview reportedly included Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf.

Karnisovas has been with Denver for seven years. He’s been their general manager for three of those years. Sources also told Woj, if Karnisovas is hired, he’s expected to bring some change to Chicago’s front office, which includes hiring a new GM.

News broke on Wednesday of three other guys the Bulls interviewed, including former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, according to Woj. NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson says on that list is another former Hawks GM Danny Ferry. The Athletic’s Sham Charania reports there was one more guy who was interviewed for the job, and that’s former 76ers president Bryan Colangelo.