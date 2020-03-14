Keith alum Nunez helping U.S. Women’s National Team prepare for Olympics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Making the 2020 U.S.A. Collegiate National Gold Volleyball Team was never on Keith Country Day grad Zoey Nunez’ mind, until her Notre Dame University coaches convinced her to try out. It was just this past February when the setter competed for a spot on the team with her Fighting Irish teammate Charley Niego in Colorado. Nunez never actually imagined she’d make it, but she did. She’s now one of 28 players who will compete side by side with the U.S. Women’s National Team in Anaheim, CA in early July, helping them make their final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic games.

“When we were going into the tryout, both Charley and I were just like, ‘Well, let’s just have fun with this and do the best we can,” Nunez admitted. “So hearing back from them was really exciting and like I said, I was completely shocked so I did not expect that whatsoever. It was awesome.”

In her sophomore year at Notre Dame, Nunez finished with 51 blocks and a career-high 1,219 assists. She was also named an All-ACC First Team honoree.

“I’m excited to just be in a gym with a bunch of professional athletes, as well as some of the top players in NCAA,” Nunez said. “Just being able to play and experience some really amazing players and keep doing what I’ve been doing, just recognizing those characteristics and watching people’s behaviors and trying to carry that onto my own game and my own leadership qualities.”

If the Coronavirus threat reaches July and somehow affected her trip to California, Nunez said she’d obviously be disappointed but would understand it’s for the safety and health of others. Right now, she’s at home for about a good month because Notre Dame decided to move classes online.