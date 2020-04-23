Keith School volleyball players continue to make news

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Keith Country Day school in Rockford keeps turning out great volleyball players.

Wednesday junior Emma Sinclair committed to Dartmouth College. She’ll compete at the NCAA Division I level in the Ivy League.

Sinclair stands 6’1. She also plays club volleyball for VCUnited. She plans to study Biomedical Science at Darmouth.

2016 Keith graduate Bryn Lipton has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCS) All-American First Team. This is the third time he has received All-America honors.

Lipton competes for Division I Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. This past season as a senior Lipton was named the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Player of the Year. He averaged 3.14 kills per set with a .337 hitting percentage (160 kills in 338 total attempts).