Ken Lee wins his fourth Winnebago County Amateur Championship

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At 60 years old Rockton resident Ken Lee thought his days of winning local golf tournaments in the Open Division were perhaps over. That changed Sunday when he won the Winnebago County Amateur Championship Open Division.

Lee put together back-to-back rounds of 68 to shoot 136, good for six-under par and a one stroke victory over another local veteran golfer Jeff Holmgaard. Lee and Holmgaard were tied at 5-under when Lee dropped in a short putt for birdie on the par-3 17th hole to claim the lead. He parred the 18th hole to claim his fourth championship in this event. His last one came way back in 2006.

“I knew I had to birdie one of the last two holes and I thought, okay 18 is the one, but 17 was the opportunity,” said Lee. “I didn’t make a bogey all weekend and that’s pretty crazy. It’s a surprise. Well a good one. I’m just glad to see that practice does do some good.”

The women’s competition came down to the mother-in-law/daugher-in-law combination of Hui Chong Dofflemyer and Melissa Dofflemyer. Melissa began the day with a six stroke lead thanks to a round of 72 on Saturday. She shot a 77 Sunday to drop two strokes to Hui Chong, but that big cushion gave Melissa a four-stroke victory. This is the second time she has won this tournament.

“It’s always competitive in this one even if it’s small. The competition is still really good. And I like this course,” said Melissa Dofflemyer. “It’s fun to play. It’s interesting. It’s different. So I enjoyed myself. I had fun. That was the important part to me.”

Following are the final leader boards. For highlights click on the media player.

Winnebago County Amateur

(Men’s Championship Flight)

Ken Lee 68-68-136 -6 Jeff Holmgaard 71-66-137 -5 Robert Dofflemyer 72-68-140 -2 Johnny Canova 68-73-141 -1 Jamie Hogan 69-72-141 -1 Chris Beto 72-73-145 +3 Garrett Ralston 74-71-145 +3

(Women’s Division)

Melissa Dofflemyer 72-77-149 +7 Hui Chong Dofflemyer 78-75-153 +11 Brooke Bunjes 79-79-158 +16 Roby Clott 90-87-177 +19

Men’s Flight Winners:

A Flight: Jeff Bushnell

B Flight: Mike VanSistine

Senior Champion: Jerry Risner

Senior A Flight: Bruce Levey