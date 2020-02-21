Kennedy joins the 2,000-1,000 club in Boylan’s Regional Championship win

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Belvidere North Blue Thunder fell victim to one of the all-time great players in NIC-10 history Thursday evening at the 3A Freeport Sectional. Boylan Senior Peyton Kennedy dominated in Boylan’s 66-45 win.
Kennedy crashed the boards and put the ball in the hoop as she has throughout her career. In the second quarter she scored the 2,000th point of her career. That put her in the exclusive 2,000-1,000 (points-rebounds) Club.
Boylan fans in attendance held up signs marking the milestone moment. Boylan improves it’s record to 24-8. The Titans advance to the Hampshire Sectional for a game next Tuesday. Belvidere North ends an impressive 23-10 season.
