Kennedy leads Lady Titans past Sterling in regional action

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It was the tale of two halves Monday night at the opening game of the girls Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional.

Stockton came out hot and bolted out to an 11 point lead after the first quarter. It wasn't until the second quarter that Eastland found it's rhythm and stormed back for a 61-49 win . Erin Henze led the Cougars comeback by scoring all 17 of her points in the second half.

Stockton was led by a 14 point effort from junior Tiana Timpe.

Eastland notches it's 30th win of the season. The Cougars now wait to see whom they'll face in the championship game Thursday night. Amboy and Galena will play in the other semifinal game on Tuesday.