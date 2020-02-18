Kennedy leads Lady Titans past Sterling in regional action

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Peyton Kennedy played her usual strong game and the Boylan Lady Titans held off Sterling 71-68 Monday night in a 3A Regional Semifinal game at Freeport.
Boylan advances to Thursday night’s Regional Championship game against Belvidere North. For highlights click on the media player.
