Kennedy leads Lady Titans past Sterling in regional action

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Peyton Kennedy played her usual strong game and the Boylan Lady Titans held off Sterling 71-68 Monday night in a 3A Regional Semifinal game at Freeport.

Boylan advances to Thursday night’s Regional Championship game against Belvidere North. For highlights click on the media player.

