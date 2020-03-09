King and Marquette women’s basketball team advance to championship game of Big East Tourney

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Marquette first-year guard/Hononegah grad Jordan King and the women’s basketball team will play in the program’s fourth straight championship game of the Big East Tournament after beating St. John’s 78-55 in Sunday’s semifinals at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. King finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Golden Eagles play the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. CT. It’s the fourth straight time the two teams are playing each other for the title. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.