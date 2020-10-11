Knights of perfection: Auburn wins NIC-10 girls tennis championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Harlem High School on Saturday morning the girls’ NIC-10 conference tennis tournament wrapped up with the Auburn Knights capturing their first title in eight years.

Auburn’s brightest star, senior Belen Nevenhoven, rolled to victory over Guilford’s Kasey Aucutt in the No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Nevenhoven was the state runner up in class 2A in 2019, and unfortunately won’t be able to return to that atmosphere as a result of the pandemic.

“I don’t know it’s just disappointing that I won’t ever have that again because I keep thinking I can just do that next year, but then I remember I’m a senior,” said Nevenhoven. “The closer it gets to when State would be I just get more sad just because I miss that feeling so much.”

In her first match, she served the ball into the net, breaking the net-strap, something she said she’s never done.

Auburn recorded a perfect 59 points and finished the season with a 9-0 score in conference, winning both the singles divisions and all three doubles divisions.

Hononegah finished second with 47.6 points, followed by Boylan at 39.6, Guilford 38.6, Freeport 37, Belvidere North 32, Harlem 28.6, East 21.6, Belvidere 9.8 and Jefferson 5.2.