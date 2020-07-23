Kurashev making a strong impression at Blackhawks camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Blackhawks will be longshots when they resume their season in Edmonton, but even if they bow out early these extra few weeks on the ice will be beneficial to the young players on the team. Players like rookie center Philipp Kurashev.

Kurashev spent the regular season in Rockford with the IceHogs. IceHogs’ head coach Derek King had high praise for him and his future when the pandemic halted play in March. Jeremy Colliton and Stan Bowman are reaching the same conclusion after watching Kurashev in camp these past two weeks.

“You can see his talent level,” said Bowman in a Zoom conference Tuesday. “He’s got tremendous vision, playmaking. He’s a very talented player.”

“We are excited about him,” said Colliton. “A very good skater and skilled and smooth with the puck. This time here is going to help him hopefully to speed up the process challenging for ice-time with our team.”

Kurashev missed some time this past season with injuries. In 36 games with the IceHogs he had seven goals and 19 assists.