Kyle Slattery leads Rockford area pros in day one of the Illinois Open

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s top professional golfers are testing their skills against other top golfers from around the state this week. They’re competing at the Illinois Open at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.

A field of 156 professionals and amateurs are participating…a smaller field than usual due to the pandemic.

Four local men are in the field. Rockford’s Kyle Slattery had the best opening round Monday. He shot even par on the front nine and two-under on the back to finish with a two-under par 70. That has Slattery tied for first place.

Belvidere’s Kevin Flack had the next best day. He matched par with a 72. That ties him for 17th place.

Rockford native Jeff Kellen, now the PGA Professional at Butler National Golf Club, and current Rockford resident Danny Gorman each shot four-over par 76. They’re tied for 59th place.

A pair of DeKalb golfers are also in the field. Eric Wessel and Jack Paeglow, both amateurs, shot 3-over-par 75. They’re tied for 41st place.

The leader is Brandon Holtz of Bloomington at 6-under par. The tournament continues Tuesday with 18 more holes. The field will then be cut to the low 50 players and ties and anyone within ten strokes of the lead for Wednesday’s final round.

For highlights of Monday’s round click on the media player.