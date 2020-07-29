Legendary Illini basketball coach Henson laid to rest

(WTVO/WQRF) — A legendary former Fighting Illini coach has passed away. Former men’s basketball coach Lou Henson has died at the age of 88.

It was announced Wednesday that Henson died last Saturday. A private family-only funeral was held for him Wednesday morning. Henson is the winningest men’s basketball coach in Fighting Illini history. He also is the winningest men’s basketball coach in the history of New Mexico State. He won 423 games at Illinois and 289 games at New Mexico State.

His best known team was the ’88-89 ‘Flying Illini’ team that reached the NCAA Final Four with a team led by Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Steve Bardo and Kendall Gill.

“Our Orange and Blue hearts are heavy,” said Josh Whitman, Illinois Director of Athletics in a statement on Illinois’ website www.fightingillini.com. “We have lost an Illini icon. We have lost a role model, a friend, and a leader. We have lost our coach. Coach Henson may be gone, but the memories he provided us, and the legacy he created, will last forever.

Henson’s Illinois teams made 12 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The court at Illinois is named after him.