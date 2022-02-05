LeMay’s halfcourt buzzer beater propels Lady Indians past G-Vikes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Lady Indians were close to suffering a rare NIC-10 conference loss on Friday night at the hands of the Guilford Vikings, but senior Carly LeMay’s halfcourt buzzer beater lifted Hononegah to a 55-54 victory.
