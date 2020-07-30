Lena-Winslow coach Ric Arand discusses moving the high school football season to late winter/early spring

(WTVO/WQRF) — The shifting of the high school football season has local coaches and players taking notice.

Because of the coronavirus threat and the fact football is a contact sport, the IHSA has moved the start of football practices from Mid-August to Mid-February. The season will run in March and April. It’s likely to be a shorter season than normal.

Lena-Winslow’s football team is coming off a state championship season last fall. The Panthers expect to be in the hunt for another title run. Head coach Ric Arand says whatever it takes, his Panthers will try to make the best of a strange season.

“I guess I don’t have a whole lot of concerns outside of the weather really to be honest with you. I mean, I’m not sure how you start practice February 15th, I think was the date, and be able to expect that everybody in the state can go outside and practice. There will definitely be a lot of tore up fields in Northwest Illinois that’s for sure with probably soft ground, still frost on the ground, but I think it’s probably, as far as the timing of things, it’s probably the best case scenario for what we have to work with right now I think.

The amount of regular season games and playoff games that will be played hasn’t been determined. Certainly there won’t be the usual number of games played in a condensed time frame. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson suggested as much Wednesday.

“We would anticipate more like a seven-game, six to seven game regular season, and then moving into some regional kind of postseason competition in a somewhat bracketed format to have teams still get nine games in with the last two or three games being more of what we design just to be some form of postseason.”

Arand says he prefers a shortened regular season in favor of a more typical postseason.

“I guess my opinion on that is if you can’t reduce your regular season down enough in order to have a postseason tournament, I’m not sure what the point of having a season is. I don’t care if you have to go down to five or six games and have a four-game playoff season or a three-game playoff season, I think you fix the regular season to make the postseason work as well, that’s what I would think, and I’ve got to believe the IHSA is thinking about that as well.”