Local basketball standout Brunner back from Italy, in self-isolation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –In Northern Illinois we’ve been dealing with the coronavirus threat for basically a week. Former Freeport Aquin basketball standout Sophie Brunner has been dealing with it much longer. She was playing professionally in a suburb of Milan, Italy when the pandemic took that country by storm. She returned home to Illinois last weekend. Now she is in self-isolation af a family member’s home in Stockton. She share here experience with me in a phone conversation.

To listen to that conversation click on the media player or ready on.

((SCOTT QUESTION)) Just how bad were things in Italy at the time when you were sent home in the days leading up to that time?

((SOPHIE BRUNNER, Former Aquin standout/Plays professionally in Italy)) “So when I was sent home, when I left it was actually getting out of the stage of the panic mode. They were kind of more just getting adapted to it as best as they could, but yea leading up to it it was a very scary times just how now everyone is experiencing it, we were in this stage about three weeks ago. Just the uncertainty, I think the uncertainty of the unknown, living every day of not knowing what tomorrow’s going to bring.

(SCOTT QUESTION)) Were the steets there empty at a certain time before you left? Were people isolating themselves?

((BRUNNER)) “Yea, so in the beginning we didn’t take it really seriously, but by the time I left everyone was very serious about it, but actually the day before I left I think the restaurants and businesses all closed.”

((SCOTT)) How much of a challenge was it for you to get back home to Illinois?

((BRUNNER)) “It was not easy to get home. Yea getting through the airports was different because Milan was very strict and then Germany was different. Getting to O’Hare was thousands of people waiting four and a half to five and a half hours, but we got through and we got screened. They took our temperature and if we didn’t have a fever or anything they let you go and they just advised you to self-quarantine with nobody for two weeks, so that was kind of that.”

((SCOTT QUESTION)) So you’re self-quarantining because it’s the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do?

((BRUNNER)) “Right and when we left the airport they did say to do it, but nobody is coming and checking on me at least not yet.”

((SCOTT QUESTION)) “So how are you passing the time?

((BRUNNER)) “I’ve been doing coloring books and stuff, reading. I’ve been talking to a lot of people on the phone Facetiming and stuff, but I think a lot of it is just re-centering our lives and I think out of all of this mess I think that’s the gift we can really get.”