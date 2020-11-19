Local bowling lanes to close per Pritzker’s recent mitigations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Inside Don Carter Lanes and bowling alleys around the state of Illinois, high school teams are preparing for their first, and last practices of the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, Governor Pritzker issued new Coronavirus mitigations, and effective Friday November 20th, Bowling alleys will be shut down, all but cancelling the academic season.

“It put our business at risk and then the high school season as well,” said Hononegah Head Coach Brad Summer.

Sommer is the head bowling coach at Hononegah high school, and is also the general manager of Don Carter Lanes, an establishment his family has owned since the late 1950’s

“[I’d tell the governor to] use some common sense. We’re doing this safely,” said Sommer. We have a facility here of 50,000 square feet, and you’re telling me we can’t have one bowler in here? And do it safely? That’s insane. It’s like the governor is picking who can survive financially by industry. It’s picking and choosing the winners. That just doesn’t sit right.”

Guilford Head Bowling Coach Jeff Barabasz said he’s trying to help his students maintain the right mindset through all this.

“These are things that are out of our control, and we can only do what we can do with it,” Barabasz said.

A pair of Guilford students reacted to the news as well.

“It kind of hit me hard not too long ago, earlier today, when I get a text saying that these are the guidelines and they’re most likely going to postpone,” said senior Kyle Albrecht.

“It was really disappointing. We were all ready to go and get started,” sophomore LeeAnn Severson said.