Local boxers from Patriots Gateway Boxing Club in Rockford win Silver Gloves National Championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Patriots’ Gateway Boxing Club in downtown Rockford has a history of producing talented, young boxers. This past weekend though was a first for the club.



Three boxers won titles at the Silver Gloves National Championships. Gavin Bernal won the 80 pound title for 11-12 year-olds. Yahel Flores won the 70 pound championship for 11-12 year-olds. And Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez won the intermediate Super Heavyweight championship for 13-14 year-olds. It’s the second year in a row that Arcos-Rodriguez has won a Silver Gloves National Championship.

“I put in hard work in the gym and I came out better than I did last year,” said Arcos-Rodriguez.

“They (all 3 boxers) won impressively,” said Patriots’ Gateway Boxing Club coach Jim Goodman. “They knew they were supposed to be there. They’re at this level now where I expect them to win every tournament they go in.”

The only other boxer from the Club to win a Silver Gloves National Championship previously was Angel Martinez.

All three boxers along with friends, family and other club members celebrated Monday evening at the club’s facility on 7th street by enjoying cake and pop…but only after they had put in another workout first.



The next big event for the boxers will be the State Junior Olympics this spring.