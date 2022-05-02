ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Football season we all know is in the fall, But spring and summer are when a lot of young football players get noticed by college recruiters through camps and combines. There is a camp coming up in Rockford at the end of this month run by Tim Bailey the former Boylan football standout and the top trainer at MercyHealth Top Performers.



Link to register



Bailey is all about helping young athletes reach their full potential and realize their dreams. Three years ago, he put on a one-day camp at the Indoor Sports Center. He’ll be doing something similar on May 29th outside the ISC at Wedgbury Stadium. It’s called the Northern Illinois College Football Exposure Camp presented by MercyHealth Top Performers. It’s all about helping football players get the exposure they need.

“You’ve got a good crop of media guys coming in just taking a peak at some talent,” said Bailey. “That’s pretty much what this is all about. Giving those guys an opportunity who want an opportunity. Those athletes who do want to play collegiately this will be a good stepping stone if you haven’t gotten yourself out there yet.”



Media recruiting services that focus on high school football talent will attend. They include Rivals, Edgy Tim, 247 Sports, Prep Red Zone and Deep Dish Football….names recognized throughout the state and the Midwest. Their representatives will watch as athletes at this camp are put through basic drills such as the 40-yard dash, shuttles, and vertical jumps, plus position drills. Zybek sports, which uses laser timing and is the official timing partner of the NFL, will be collecting the data at this camp.



“Everything will be FAT, Fully Automatic Timing Systems, so there’s no margin for error,” said Bailey.



This exposure camp will be open to football players of all positions who are high school age. Bailey says athletes don’t have to be Division I prospects to benefit from it.



“Everybody thinks that next level is just Division I. It’s not. It can be Division II. It can be Division III. It can be an NAIA program. I think all parents and all athletes should always keep your door open to anything that may come your way.”



“Of course if you’re good enough, and you come in and these media guys, you blow their socks off they’re going to be like ‘Oh wow, look at this kid! Wow!’ And they’re going to write about you, and they’re going to put all your highlights on their page and colleges that are affiliated with those media services are going to tap into that.”



“There’s no guarantee, but it’s an opportunity.”



NOTE: The Northern Illinois College Football Exposure Camp again is Sunday, May 29. It’s limited to 150 athletes. For more information and to register for the camp click on the following link



Mercy Health Classes and events